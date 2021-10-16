Judiciary is sinking to new integrity low

Supreme Court

The Supreme Court of Kenya in Nairobi in this picture taken on April 19, 2021.

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Stories of fake police officers and magistrates, while really entertaining, taint the image of Kenya’s criminal justice system.
  • Then there is the very ugly drama playing out publicly, about a judge caught up in the turf wars between the DCI and the DPP.

It is a shame our filmmakers do not seem to have the capacity or creativity to make award-winning movies from captivating crime stories that appear in local newspapers and TV every so often.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.