Why Uhuru will get off lightly on Pandora Papers

Uhuru Kenyatta

President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Photo credit: File | PSCU

By  Otieno Otieno

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The local media has taken much of the flak in recent days for not prioritising coverage of the leaks.
  • President Kenyatta getting off lightly with the offshore accounts scandal has nothing to do with coverage in local newspapers.

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s response to the Pandora Papers, which revealed his family’s hidden wealth abroad, must have left many Kenyans confused.

