Chebukati is the wrong umpire for 2022 polls

IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati.

IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Otieno Otieno

Nation Media Group

For the umpteenth time, the Catholic clergy have raised their voices against the push for change of leadership at the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.