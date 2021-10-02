Raila wins more than money from Mt Kenya tycoons

Raila Odinga

ODM party leader Raila Odinga in the company of Nyandarua Governor Francis Kimemia, Mohoho Kenyatta and Titus Ibui during a luncheon hosted by Mount Kenya Foundation business and professional at Safari Park Hotel on September 28, 2021.

By  Otieno Otieno

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • In addition to helping the Raila campaign confront the myth of its candidate’s ‘unelectability’ in the Mt Kenya region, it significantly disarms his opponents.
  • It has been interesting listening to county governors like Francis Kimemia and Lee Kinyanjui narrating how ogre stories were created about Mr Odinga to make voters fear and hate him there.

Big election campaign financiers are never driven by raw political emotions like the rest of us. With their business interests often at stake in elections, they will hardly ever put their money on a candidate with no chance of winning.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.