Increase CDF allocation but not number of MPs’ teeth

By  Gabriel Oguda

What you need to know:

  • The CDF has been hailed by many as an idea that went to a Group of Schools.
  • The fund has transformed access to education, raised families out of poverty.

Butere MP Tindi Mwale is in the process of bringing to Parliament an amendment seeking to have the annual Constituency Development Fund (CDF) allocation doubled.

