Increase CDF allocation but not number of MPs’ teeth

Butere MP Tindi Mwale is in the process of bringing to Parliament an amendment seeking to have the annual Constituency Development Fund (CDF) allocation doubled.

The proposal seeks to have the CDF calculated at five per cent of national government’s share of revenue, up from the current 2.5 per cent.

CDF is allocated about Sh40 billion a year. If the MP succeeds, it will climb to Sh80 billion, enough to build an Olympic running track in every Constituency; and still be left with pocket change to take all MPs on a benchmarking trip to learn how to sweat for public money.

The CDF has been hailed by many as an idea that went to a Group of Schools. The fund has transformed access to education, raised families out of poverty and assisted the Holy Book in helping families to walk in the light.

Without the CDF, rural secondary schools would still be transporting their school teams to regional games on bicycles, and many pastoralist children would still be seeing water pans only on portable blackboards.

However, Kenyans have reported feeling feverish about this intended amendment, and it isn’t because they are responding well to the side effects of the Covid-19 jab.

Eating public money

We are worried that if MPs have previously been observing table manners by eating public money using a spoon, the availability of additional funds will likely see them upgrade to using farm tools and equipment; and blame the devil when caught spades down.

Thanks to Kenyan dentists, the Auditor-General has been reporting that the public has been left to swallow saliva while MPs engage their molars on public money.

MPs have used CDF projects as job centres for their next of kin, to fight their political enemies and deface our school walls with their names; while sending the painter to go collect money from the public.

Not only can’t MPs control their appetite for CDF funds, recent occurrences have taught us that they can’t control their arms too while paying contractors of CDF projects.

We have just had Form Ones report to school the past two weeks. Dangerously intelligent children from dirt-poor families had to use unorthodox means to gain the MPs’ attention so as to be enrolled for the bursary scheme.

Transparency shouldn’t be left to windows alone. Public participation is not a favour, but a constitutional requirement. Involving the public in decision-making may look like quantum physics to MPs, but that’s what happens when you spend time in the field giving handouts instead of being in class reading the Constitution.

CDF project walls

MPs are supposed to be servants of the people. Unlike their fuel tanks, science has proven that public servants can go broke and still run on empty in their quest to make their people’s heart full.

You cannot use public money to build a dam inside your stomach and expect the public not to ask you for water when the drought period kicks in.

MPs claim they don’t manage the fund directly, but that’s exactly why the guy who discovered puppets is a darling of children. They pull strings behind the scenes, making us look like children, so we clap for them when they cut ribbons on monstrosities bearing their name.

If you wanted people not to forget your name, the best way out of it is to write your name on your forehead, not on CDF project walls.

Perhaps it would encourage MPs to start mingling with their constituents, as many were last seen by their people at a village campaign rally four years ago. It would also encourage those meeting them in Nairobi to alert the nearest police station that they’ve been lost from those who elected them, but are now found.

By all means, let the CDF money be increased. If you vote for a good MP you’ll become happy, if you vote a bad one you’ll spend another five years on social media asking God why he keeps passing you by.