Children’s bursary cash not fit for human consumption  

Nyambinya Stephan Kemunto

Nancy Binsari (left) and her daughter Nyambinya Stephan Kemunto outside their home in Munyaka estate on July 06, 2021. Kemunto, who did her KCPE examinations at Central Primary School in Eldoret town, Uasin Gishu County and got 358 marks, has been called to join Shimba Hills Secondary School in Kwale County. The mother does casual jobs while the father is a tout.

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

By  Gabriel Oguda

Writer of topical issues

What you need to know:

  • Every year, taxpayers’ money is diverted into the respective kitties of political representatives to send needy children to school
  • Instead, this money ends up not seeing the inside of any school’s bank account.

This coming week, Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) candidates who said they don’t want to be politicians will be reporting to the secondary schools they bought with their own grades.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.