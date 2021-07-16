Prof, go back to your ways and have mercy on the poor

Prof Stephen Kiama

University of Nairobi Vice-Chancellor Prof Stephen Gitahi Kiama during the interview at his office in Nairobi on October 1, 2020.


Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

By  Gabriel Oguda

Writer of topical issues

What you need to know:

  • Today, University of Nairobi students are asking for your forgiveness.
  • We wouldn’t have been begging you for mercy had we been born of controversial businessmen who wash money for a living.

Dear Prof Kiama,

