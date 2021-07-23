Stop buying teargas, use cash to trace missing kin

Mwenda Mbijiwe

Residents of Sirimon village, Buuri West, Meru County demonstrate on July 7, 2021 along the Meru-Nanyuki road over the disappearance of former army officer Mwenda Mbijiwe. 

Photo credit: Charles Wanyoro | Nation Media Group

By  Gabriel Oguda

Writer of topical issues

What you need to know:

  • Reports of missing persons used to be taken seriously in Kenya.
  • The police would visit affected kin at the earliest opportunity and rope them into the search of their relatives.

I dedicate this space to families whose loved ones have disappeared in circumstances that even science cannot explain. One such family is that of Mwenda Mbijiwe.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.