Schools bursting at the seams, calling disaster by its name

Kisumu Boys High School

A parent helps his son carry personal belongings during the admission of Form One students at Kisumu Boys High School in Kisumu County on August 2, 2021.

Photo credit: Tonny Omondi | Nation Media Group

By  Gabriel Oguda

Writer of topical issues

What you need to know:

  • Secondary education is unfortunately beyond the reach of many Kenyans.
  • A select few schools have the right mix of manpower and equipment to guarantee transition to the university. 

This week, Kenyan parents took leave from helping the taxman plug the budget deficit to join the Form One admission queue at their nearest secondary school.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.