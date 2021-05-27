I always read your column with interest and appreciate the points you make

Lord Denning

As the longest running columnist for Business Daily, I always read your column with interest and appreciate all the points you make. In “This was a gift for journalists who often have to contend with jargon” (Daily Nation, May 21, 2021) you refer to Lord Denning, and I am writing this mail to you because when I was at St Marylebone Grammar School (a state high school) in London in about 1960 the Guest of Honour at our Prize-Giving day was Lord Denning. I won a book for one of the awards, and he was the one who presented it to me.

And speaking of history, I smiled at yesterday’s headline in the Nation about legal firms needing to digitise. Forty years ago, I was running an IT company and we sold a Wang computer system to Kaplan & Stratton for their data and word processing. They were the first legal firm in this part of the world to digitise.

Let me add that a few years ago, while running a workshop for the LSK Council, I hammered them for their 19th Century English... which led them to invite me to write an article in their Journal pleading for simplicity.

Inspiration

I thank you very much for your regular column every Friday. As one studying journalism, I always find it insightful and educative. I am currently on your chapter on “News Writing” in the book ‘Reporting Africa’. Please keep up the splendid job as you an inspiration to many.

Death news

Thank you for the article on why the media should not publish death news until after the family has been notified. Last year, we got shocking news of the death of a relative from the 1pm news. Close relatives also received the news from the media. This was traumatising. I hope NMG can be more sensitive.

At times it is agonising for the media to publicly announce the death of an individual without the family’s consent. We should consider their health status.

