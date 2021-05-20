A gift for journalists who often contend with jargon

By  Peter Mwaura

What you need to know:

  • In law, simplifiable jargon and unnecessary legalisms have no place in a judgment that is intended to communicate to the public.
  • The BBI judgment is clear, digestible and powerful. It communicates to both lawyers and non-lawyers.

Court reporters often have to contend with, and make sense of, jargon and legalisms, which obscure judgments. To reporters, the BBI judgment was a gift from the gods, if one may be allowed to use a hyperbole. Not that it does not contain jargon and legalisms. Every profession has its jargon. But in law, simplifiable jargon and unnecessary legalisms have no place in a judgment that is intended to communicate to the public.

