Bernard Mwinzi: Great reporting

I have been reading the Nation since I was 10 or 11 from the mid-1990s largely because of Wahome Mutahi and mostly driven by the quality of the writing in opinion commentaries, special features, pull-outs and analysis.

These stories help me to understand different public policy issues, which are very relevant to my work, while others are very humourous.

The normal news have been generally not that excellent — until I read “I want a cigarette and a pastor, says serial rape and murder suspect” by Bernard Mwinzi (Saturday Nation, May 1, 2021).

I just had to read it twice and, maybe, I will read it another four times just to enjoy the flow of the sentences and words. The quality of the story, whatever they call it in journalism, is probably way above any other news story I have seen in the recent past.

Then came the May 2 Sunday Nation lead story, “Is that it, then?”, also by Mr Mwinzi, which examined the inevitability of our presidential elections, where voters are forced to pick from the same faces. Thoughtful and poignant.

Maybe we need more of this every other day. It should be the standard for all news stories for this great newspaper.

— Dennis Kwendo

***

Gates divorce not our news

The divorce of the Gates, thousands of miles away and hardly significant in its readers’ eyes, surely did not deserve the prominence of page 2 and 3 of the Daily Nation (“The Gates: A parting of friends after a lifetime of partnership” and “A woman of many sides”, May 5, 2021).

And it certainly is not “National News”, the label given to the pages. In papers like The New York Times and The Washington Post, the (Bill and Melinda Gates divorce) can enjoy such prominence and would rightly be national news.

I respectfully suggest that Tanzania’s President Samia Suluhu Hassan’s visit, which was relegated to pages 8 and 9, was of much higher national interest and importance than this divorce.

— John Mukui

***

Seeds of Gold pull-out

Please let the “Seeds of Gold” be a pull-out as it was before. This is for reasons I believe you know all too well.

— Waithaka J. M., agriculture tutor, Kamwena TTC.