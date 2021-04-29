‘Mixed up’ pages of Seeds of Gold is annoying

‘Mixed up’ Seeds of Gold

I’ve been an ardent reader of the Seeds of Gold magazine. Allow me to vent my anger over the way the pages of the magazine pull-out have been assembled of late. Under the magazine’s twitter handle @SeedsOfGoldKE, the magazine is described as “a pull-out.”

Kindly look at the magazine in the Saturday Nation of April 10, 2021. Look at where pages 25 to 28 are. Again, look at the magazine in the Saturday Nation of April 17, 2021. Look at where pages 25 to 30 are! The said pages are mixed up with the rest of the newspaper pages, ending up with what the Kenyan millennials would call “mathogothanio”.

Can the two magazines still be described as pull-outs? Did the person who assembled them design and intend them to be removed easily and kept, taken out and used separately or better still removed and read separately?

What irks me more is the fact that in the same Saturday Nation comes the Saturday Magazine, a nicely arranged pull-out that is even stapled! Which then begs the question: Are we, the Seeds of Gold enthusiasts, children of a lesser god?

— David Nyamu



***

Customer care responses

Why does the Nation refuse someone to access prime news on their website even when he is on a current plan and upon complaining to customer care, all that one gets is an automated response thanking him for contacting customer care but with the problem remaining unrectified? This keeps happening to me until I’ve decided not to be subscribing to those plans anymore. By the way your competitors The Standard are very diligent in the same matter and it's always a joy to engage with them.

— Onesmus Karanja

***

Rip off

Your online edition of Saturday, April 24, had 46 out of 60 pages blank. This is a disservice and rip off to subscribers. I personally need an explanation if not refund.

— Dr Odidi Owiti, Mageta Island