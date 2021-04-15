Exposing people on matters of religion, sexuality not right

Lifestyles shaped by churches

I write to comment on “Lifestyles shaped by churches” by Elvis Ondieki and Daniel Ogetta (Sunday Nation, April 4, 2021).

I think of the Nation as the most credible paper in Kenya. I would not think of any other Kenyan daily to quote in a research paper. I was, therefore, excited when I saw the title of the article, hopeful this incredible piece would shed light on the hoodwinking, conmanship and utter manipulation that are the tools of trade for many religious setups in Kenya.

First, the article zeroed in and dwelt on select fringe Christian establishments. Second — and this is where I took most exception — is the naming of prominent individuals and posing them against their religious standing. While I understand that such public profiles open up someone for scrutiny, this was a low swipe for the Nation.

This article offered zero insights into religious practices in Kenya. Zeroing in on individuals in matters of religion, sexuality and other stratifications, is not right — not in the 21st Century.

While a discussion on religion in Kenya is ripe, let the discourse be well guided, well researched and devoid of ‘gotcha journalism’.

— Anthony Kigera Mugo

***

It’s okay to support politicians

The recent attacks on NMG were unfortunate and barbaric. Every media house has a right to balance the interest of its shareholders and the social good of the nation.

I differ with your view that your journalists and contributors do not support politicians. It is the worst-kept secret that Magesha Ngwiri, Gitau Warigi and Peter Kagwanja were UhuRuto’s leading cheerleaders leading to the last elections.

Others, like [Prof] Makau Mutua, have never hidden their love for Raila. Yet others, like John Kamau and Scheaffer Okore, have walked the middle path. All said, nothing wrong with that.

Social responsibility behoves you to provide the reader with balanced analyses that will help them to make informed policy choices. Raiding your website doesn’t help that cause.

— Sammy Ade