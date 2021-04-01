Readers have their say

SM Otieno final ruling

The date for the “Today in History” feature [in the Sunday Nation, January 3, 2021] is given as January 3, 1987. The picture shows lawyer Richard Otieno Kwach with Mr Joash Ochieng’ and Mr Omolo Siranga at the High Court on the final ruling of resting place of lawyer S. M. Otieno.

For those of us who witnessed history happening, it’s not amusing when the narration comes with errors.

S. M. Otieno died in December 1986. In January, the epic court battle had just started before Justice [Samuel] Bosire, who made his ruling around July in favour of Umira Kager. The decision was contested by the widow [Wambui Otieno] and the final ruling made by the Court of Appeal much later.

The final ruling was, therefore, not made in January. Kindly confirm the correct date and rectify the story.

— Anonymous

Public Editor: On February 13, 1987, Justice Bosire ruled: “I hereby direct and order that the deceased’s body be handed over to Joash Ochieng’ Ougo and Virginia Edith Wambui Otieno jointly or to any one (sic) of them for burial at Nyamila Village, Nyalgunga.” This ruling was upheld by the Court of Appeal and S. M. Otieno was finally buried on May 23, 1987.

* * *

Mayor Lugonzo’s term

After the December 1969 General Elections, Isaac Lugonzo was nominated MP, paving the way for Margaret Kenyatta [as Mayor of Nairobi].

Consequently, the picture in “Today in History” (Daily Nation, February 11, 2021) must have been taken earlier than 11th February, 1970. By this date, the mayor was Margaret.

Please check and correct. Kindly note, there are many M’Ririas who are offended by such errors.”

— Githaiga Kairu

Public Editor: Mr Lugonzo seems to have stood astride the two jobs for some time. On October 1, 1970, while making his contribution to the debate on the Local Government Elections Rules, 1970 Bill, he said he had “ceased to be mayor two months ago,” according to the Hansard.