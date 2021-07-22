Empower Africans creating their own comics

‘The Phantom’ challenge

As a comic creator, I read with interest your comments on the subtle racism in “The Phantom” comic strip (“‘Nation’ comic trip ‘The Phantom’ subtly racist, bad news for children”, Daily Nation, July 9, 2021).

It is true that this is harmful to young readers. The solution is to feature Kenyan comics that already exist, created by Kenyans. The challenge, however, for Kenyan creators is getting their comic titles published. Empower Africa by empowering Africans creating their own comics.

— Edward Gakuya

Prof Mutua, keep your prognosis

I refer to Prof Makau Mutua’s article, “Next year could be 2007 redux” (Sunday Nation, July 18, 2021). The US-based law don ominously wrote in his column that we are likely to have a repeat of, or worse, post-election violence than the one we had in 2007/2008. He argued that President Uhuru Kenyatta will not accept to hand over to his deputy William Ruto should the latter win.

Now, I do not want to hear such prognoses. The truth is, if Dr Ruto wins the election and the IEBC declares him the victor, President Kenyatta will have to hand over power to the winner.

The IEBC only need to tell us who the winner is and everything else flows smoothly. That’s the way it should be and the President knows it.

— Githuku Mungai

Prof Araka a dream killer

I refer to “Almost naked photo in sports news pages: What happened to decency?” (Daily Nation, July 16, 2021). Somebody tell Prof Araka to stop pretending that he doesn’t understand modern sports. Millions of Kenyans, including me, are content with what our sportsmen and women wear. If he doesn’t like sports, let him keep off and stop blaming the Nation. He should stop lamenting and being a dream killer.

— Amos Okindo Ogoti

Errors erode credibility

I am an avid visitor of your website. I, and many people that I know, enjoy your work. However, I have noticed that there are often numerous small, but nonetheless significant, grammatical and spelling errors in the articles. This will harm your credibility and high standards.