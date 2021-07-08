Peter Mwaura: 'Today in History' overlooked Entebbe hostage rescue

Entebbe Raid

The “Today in History” team overlooked a unique anniversary that happened on the night of July 3/4, 1976: The Entebbe hostage rescue.

The Israeli commandos overflew Kenya to get to Entebbe. On their return, they refuelled their aeroplanes at Embakasi Airport before taking off for the final leg to Tel Aviv. (Instead, they featured the handshake of three Court of Appeal judges A. B. Shah, Philip Tunoi and Richard Kwach to mend a quarrel among themselves).

— Kamau Kaniaru



***

Blood on dashboard

I take issue with “How matatu mishap saved woman from husband’s drive-by killers” by Simon Ciuri (online Daily Nation, June 24, 2021). Why did the writer chose to use such a gory description? And who does it serve really? Certainly not the deceased’s three children and family, who will read about their father’s death.

— Mark Kihara

***

Cartoon names

Thanks for “Keeping up with the acrobatics and humour of Victor Ndula’s cartoons” (Daily Nation, July 2, 2021). But tell Ndula to let us know the new faces he introduces. I couldn’t tell who one of the persons was in the cartoon in the same issue of the Nation.

— Elisha Mwangi, Uasin Gishu

***

Senior Private versus Superintendent

I refer to the story, “Kenya mourns copter crash soldiers” (Daily Nation, July 2, 2021, page 3). It’s a superb tribute to the fallen soldiers of the June 24 Ol Tepesi military chopper crash.

Unfortunately, it’s marred by a glaring error in the nomenclature of military ranks. One of the fallen, the late Thomas Shekeine, is referred to as Superintendent instead of Senior Private.

— Robert Mukirae

***

Dynast versus Dynasty

Nation columnist Magesha Ngwiri used word “dynasts” in “Hustler spiel a threat to Kenya” (Saturday Nation, January 30, 2021). It was the first time I saw that word for the one mostly used is “dynasties”. And he was right: “Dynast”, and the plural “dynasts”, refer to the privileged individuals and “ dynasty” or “dynasties” their lineage.