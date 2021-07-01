Keeping up with acrobatics and humour of Victor Ndula’s cartoons

Justin Muturi

One of Victor Ndula's cartoons in the Daily Nation.

Photo credit: Victor Ndula | Nation Media Group

By  Peter Mwaura

Nation Media Group's public editor.

What you need to know:

  • Victor Ndula is the best political cartoonist in the NMG stable.
  • He employs to great effect all the techniques of political cartooning.

Githuku Mungai complains that the Nation “has never told us” who this cartoonist who “signs off as VCNDLA” is. If that is his name, Githuku demands, can it be so confirmed? And then he says: “When it comes to caricaturing, he’s at the top of the game.”

