Claims v Says: Is it true that Kidero paid Sh30m for slapping Shebesh?

Journalists worldwide use “claims” or “claimed” to tell the reader that the reporter does not believe what is being said; that there could be another explanation or point of view to what is being said.

According to the Nation Stylebook, which guides reporters on how to use language, to say somebody claimed that something was true implies doubt. NMG journalists are, therefore, expected to use the word only when unsure that something is true.

Examples: Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi has sensationally claimed that there are plans of sending the Mungiki sect to Rift Valley to cause mayhem and blame it on Deputy President William Ruto. During the Lake Nakuru helicopter crash on October 21, Mr Muigai claimed to have been a “State pilot”. The Kandara legislator claimed President Kenyatta wants to cling on to power after the expiry of his term in 2022.

On June 19, 2021, the Saturday Nation carried on page 3 this startling headline: “Shebesh claims she was paid Sh30m for slap”. The slapping took place nearly eight years ago. On September 6, 2013, the then-Nairobi County governor, Dr Evans Kidero, slapped Rachael Shebesh as she stormed his office demanding that he addresses the plight of striking Nairobi County workers. She was the Nairobi Woman Representative.

The highly publicised assault was captured on video. Ms Shebesh sued but later dropped the charges following a brokered reconciliation. But is it true that Dr Kidero paid her the staggering sum of Sh30 million for slapping her? Going by the Nation headline, we don’t know for sure.

By using the word “claims” in the headline, the Nation is telling us the payment is open to question. And if you do not read the rest of the story you would come away thinking the payment is a tall story, the kind told in bars, especially because the slap did not cause grievous bodily harm. It was more of an injury to her pride and self-respect.

Unproven reports

The word “claims” is similar to “alleges”, which reporters use in situations where they cannot absolutely confirm the story, or to avoid a lawsuit for unproven reports of wrongdoing such as corruption. Example: Governor Alfred Mutua has named former Vice-President Kalonzo Musyoka, Mavoko MP Patrick Makau and an unnamed senator as among private individuals who are alleged to have grabbed public land in Machakos County.

The Nation Stylebook urges reporters to use the word “alleged” carefully. “It is used when reporting a charge or accusation made by someone else, but that has not been proved,” the book says.

I think Nation journalists should also be careful how they use the word “claims”. In truth, the word is used only in the headline of the Shebesh story; it is not used in the text of the story. Normally, when a headline does not reflect what is in the story, we say it is misleading, inaccurate, biased or distorted.

However, even though the word “claims” is not used in the text of the story, the reporter, Thomas Matiko, gives the impression that the story needed to be authenticated. “Efforts to reach Dr Kidero, who is vying for the Homa Bay gubernatorial seat, were unsuccessful as he did not return our calls or messages,” he reports.

So, we ask again, did Dr Kidero pay Ms Shebesh “nearly Sh30m” for slapping her? She would probably not go public with the story if it was not true. But the Nation headline, by using the word “claims”, suggests we should be sceptical about the story.

It is important, however, for NMG reporters not to use the word “claims” too readily. It is best to use the more neutral word “says” or “said”, which tells the reader the reporter is merely reporting, neither believing nor disbelieving what is being said.

So, unless there was a good reason to be sceptical, the Saturday Nation headline writer should have used the more impartial word “says” instead of “claims”. After all, in hindsight, Dr Kidero has not denied the claim.