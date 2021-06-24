Claims v Says: Is it true that Kidero paid Sh30m for slapping Shebesh?

Evans Kidero’s supporters

Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero’s supporters outside City Hall on September 7, 2013. They defended Dr Kidero over claims that he slapped Nairobi Woman Rep Rachel Shebesh, saying she provoked him, but urged the two leaders to reconcile. 

Photo credit: Salaton Njau | Nation Media Group

By  Peter Mwaura

Nation Media Group's public editor.

What you need to know:

  • The word “claims” is similar to “alleges”, which reporters use in situations where they cannot absolutely confirm the story.
  • The Nation Stylebook urges reporters to use the word “alleged” carefully.

Journalists worldwide use “claims” or “claimed” to tell the reader that the reporter does not believe what is being said; that there could be another explanation or point of view to what is being said. 

