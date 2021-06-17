Battle over length of stories, BBI appellate briefs and the lazy dog

By  Peter Mwaura

Nation Media Group's public editor.

If you have learnt touch-typing or tested a keyboard or the font to use for readability, space usage and word count, you’ve probably typed this sentence: “The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog.” It contains 35 letters, including the 26 letters of the English alphabet. 

