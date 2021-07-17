Next year could be 2017 redux

Mwai Kibaki and Raila Odinga

President Mwai Kibaki (left) and Raila Odinga sign a power sharing deal on February 28, 2008 in Nairobi as then Tanzania's President Jakaya Kikwete, chief mediator the late Kofi Annan and Tanzania's former president the late Benjamin Mkapa look on.

Photo credit: File | AFP

By  Makau Mutua

Professor at SUNY Buffalo Law School and Chair of the KHRC.

What you need to know:

  • Jubilee’s Uhuru Kenyatta disdains Mr William Ruto, his insolent deputy, with bile not seen since Sir Thomas More was executed.
  • But it’s Mr Ruto who has scored the most biting – and vicious – jabs against Mr Kenyatta.

December 10, 2007 will live in my mind forever. On that day, I predicted Kenya was perilously careening towards civil war. Prof Ludeki Chweya and I were the duelling keynotes on ‘Politics and the 2007 Kenya elections’ at the Stanley Hotel Nairobi. The highfalutin intellectual meet was organised by the Kenya Human Rights Commission to celebrate the traditional International Human Rights Day.

In the headlines

