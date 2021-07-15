Almost naked photo in sports news pages: What happened to decency?

Kenya beach volleyball

Members of the Kenya beach volleyball team with their coach, Sammy Mulinge, after qualifying for the final round of the FIVB Continental Cup-cum-Olympic qualifiers in Agadir, Morocco, on June 23.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Peter Mwaura

Nation Media Group's public editor.

What you need to know:

  • Nation Media Group's editorial policy strongly guards against obscenity. 
  • It says: “Our platforms should not publish anything that is obscene, vulgar or offensive to public good taste." 

Three Sundays ago, the Nation published a photo of Gaudencia Makokha in action at the African beach volleyball Olympic Games qualifiers in Morocco. The photo shows the long-legged (she is 6ft 2in) volleyball queen leaping into the air to catch the ball. But what catches the eye, at least for many readers, is her backside protruding from her skimpy bikini.

