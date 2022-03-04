AI technology the lifeblood of new media

Artificial Intelligence

Globally, the adoption rate of artificial intelligence in the media is relatively low compared to other industries.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  Njoki Chege

Director, Innovation Centre

Aga Khan University Graduate School of Media and Communications

What you need to know:

  • It is difficult to identify the metrics that matter and what exactly constitutes audience engagement.

As Kenyan news organisations explore reader revenue as a potential avenue for media sustainability in the future, the adoption and optimisation of artificial intelligence (AI) becomes a critical conversation. Globally, the adoption rate of AI in the media is relatively low compared to other industries.

