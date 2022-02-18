A case for closer links between media, tech firms

Cameras

Journalists' cameras on standby prior to a Council of Governors (CoG) media briefing in Nairobi on December 20, 2021. 

Photo credit: Diana Ngila | Nation Media Group

By  Njoki Chege

Director, Innovation Centre

Aga Khan University Graduate School of Media and Communications

What you need to know:

  • Journalists and media practitioners may have a lot to say about the tech firms and all their misdeeds.
  • Understanding audiences and consumption habits is at the core of every journalistic endeavour.

Many might disagree on the “Future of Journalism”, but what we do know and what seems to be working for media, especially from a revenue perspective, is strategic partnerships.

