Great journalism survives ebb and flow of technology

One of the biggest headaches that news media organisations face today in the wake of evolving technology is keeping up with the social media trends. The issue is no longer ‘if’ the media should use social media, but ‘how’ they should leverage these platforms to reach the younger audiences.

In a universe awash with tens of social media platforms, Instagram and Tiktok have now emerged as the new frontiers for publishers seeking to connect with the young folk. I use the term ‘now emerged’ advisedly, conscious of how fast things change in the tech universe.

With more than half of global Instagram users aged under 34, news publishers both locally and internationally have warmed up to the photo-sharing platform. Locally, the media Instagram ‘bigwigs’ include NTV Kenya at 995,000 followers, Citizen at 1.6 million followers and Nation.Africa at 285,000 followers. BBC News recently reached the 20 million followers on Instagram milestone, making it the first publisher to achieve this. There is also CNN at 16 million followers and The Guardian (UK) at 4.9 million followers.

TikTok is the newest kid on the social media block, one of the few tech companies that are popular both in and outside China. With about 63 per cent of Tik Tok users aged under 30 and 59 per cent of total users being women, it is not entirely a fool’s errand for a news publisher to consider TikTok in distribution of news.

Good and quality content

While followers do not always translate to revenue or website traffic, news publishers must never underestimate the value of these social media platforms. It is an important avenue to not only interact with younger audiences, but also interest them in news and information and capture their attention even for 20 seconds.

Speaking about BBC News’s massive success on Instagram, BBC News Head of Social Media Jeremy Skeet told Press Gazette that the key to a publisher’s success on Instagram lies in four simple and easy tasks. First, publishers must have laser-sharp focus on their audiences and understand that Instagram is specifically used by a certain demographic that has a unique taste in news and formats.

Second, publishers must foster a habit of posting great content and third, the content must include more explainers and less newsy stuff because the younger audiences have most likely come across the breaking news on Twitter. Lastly, a multimedia approach works incredibly well on these platforms, including the use of short videos and the use of text on photos to save the young audiences the hassle of reading through a long caption.

However, what BBC failed to mention, and what I believe is truly the key to success on these platforms, is good and quality content. Technologies will come and go – sorry to use a cliché, but it is true – perhaps this time next year TikTok will be knocked off the throne by a swanky new platform, but one thing remains true; great journalism never goes out of style.