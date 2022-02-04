Great journalism survives ebb and flow of technology

Social media

Publishers must foster a habit of posting great content on social media platform.



By  Njoki Chege

Director, Innovation Centre

Aga Khan University Graduate School of Media and Communications

What you need to know:

  • Instagram and Tiktok have now emerged as the new frontiers for publishers seeking to connect with the young folk.
  • TikTok is the newest kid on the social media block, one of the few tech companies that are popular both in and outside China.

One of the biggest headaches that news media organisations face today in the wake of evolving technology is keeping up with the social media trends. The issue is no longer ‘if’ the media should use social media, but ‘how’ they should leverage these platforms to reach the younger audiences.

