Train, equip journalists for poll coverage

Journalists react after they were teargassed by anti-riot police who did not want to be filmed during a demonstration in Kisumu on October 13, 2017. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Njoki Chege

Director, Innovation Centre

Aga Khan University Graduate School of Media and Communications

What you need to know:

  • Journalists who will spend most of their time on the ground will require a lot of support to succeed in their work.
  • They will require training on basic election reporting, ethics in election coverage, factchecking and digital journalism.

As the elections draw near, preparations for election coverage are in top gear in nearly all news media organisations. While strategies for election coverage are critical, journalists who will spend most of their time on the ground interacting with the public, candidates and electoral institutions will require a lot of support to succeed in their work.

