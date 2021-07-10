2021 Safari Rally: The thrills and spills in Kenya's wild

President Uhuru Kenyatta, Safari Rally Star Onkar Rai

President Uhuru Kenyatta congratulates Kenyan Star Onkar Rai at the finish line during the 2021 World Rally Championship.


 

Photo credit: PSCU

By  Bankelele

What you need to know:


  • While much shorter than the old rally, the Safari reached a live global audience.
  • The absence of local rally stars in the top teams should change in future years.
  • Well-organised by the government, the Safari Rally will be back for the next five years.


The 2021 Safari Rally which ended on Sunday, according to the Sports ministry, attracted a record number of global viewers, drawing on its reputation and its history, starting as a Coronation Rally in 1953.

