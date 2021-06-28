Ogier extends world championship lead after Safari Rally win

Sebastien Ogier and his navigator Julien Ingrassia celebrate their win during the award ceremony of the WRC Safari Rally in Naivasha on June 27,2021 as President Uhuru Kenyatta (left) and Sports CS Amina Mohammed look on.

Photo credit: Cheboite Kigen | Nation Media Group

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Tanak is 67 points behind Ogier in fourth place in the title race but kept his hopes alive with victory in the final Power Stage finale which gave him five bonus points and ensured he left Nairobi with 20 points in the bag.
  • He will be the home favourite in the next seventh round of the WRC which takes place in Estonia from July 15-18.

Nairobi

