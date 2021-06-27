Kenyan government signs five-year deal for Safari Rally

Sebastien Ogier and his navigator Julien Ingrassia celebrate their win during the award ceremony of the WRC Safari Rally in Naivasha on June 27,2021 as President Uhuru Kenyatta (left) and Sports CS Amina Mohammed look on.

Photo credit: Cheboite Kigen | Nation Media Group
New Content Item (1)

By  Brian Yonga

Online Sub Editor

What you need to know:

  • Frenchman Ogier came home 21.8 seconds ahead of his Toyota teammate Takamoto Katsuta with the Estonian Ott Tanak third in his Hyundai.
  • It is Ogier's 53rd career victory and his fourth this season, putting the Frenchman in control of his quest to collect an eighth title. 

President Uhuru Kenyatta Sunday announced that an agreement has been reached between the Kenyan government, International Motorsport Federation (FIA) and World Rally Championship (WRC) to hold the Safari Rally until 2026. 

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. Belgium knock out holders Portugal to reach Euro 2020 quarters

  2. Dutch suffer Czechmate in Euro 2020 last 16 clash

  3. Jebitok seals Olympic ticket in Germany

  4. Verstappen wins Styrian Formula One Grand Prix

  5. Kenyan government signs five-year deal for Safari Rally

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.