Stop petty politics over Covid-19

Covid vaccine

A medic administers Covid-19 vaccine at KMPDC headquarters in Nairobi on March 31, 2021. 

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Macharia Gaitho

Former Managing Editor, Special Projects

Daily Nation

The confusion and utter incompetence forever put on display by this government sometimes seems like the stuff of dark comedy.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.