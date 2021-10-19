Use Vision 2030 to bring cohesive governance

Vision 2030 seeks to make Kenya a globally competitive country by registering an annual growth rate of more than 10 per cent and sustaining it to 2030

The Kenya Vision 2030 is the country’s long-term development blueprint that was launched in 2008 and is anchored on three pillars: Economic, social and political.

