Teachers must care for, not harm, pupils

The move by the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) to interdict six teachers seen in a viral video allegedly forcing children to practise mock sex is good. The young pupils were subjected to inhumane treatment by professionals who are supposed to guide them.

The teachers’ employer clearly said the tutors breached the TSC Act No. 20 of 2012 since they aided the recording of video footage of the minors who, pursuant to their coercion, were engaged in acts depicting homosexuality.

Besides, the teachers circulated the clip on social media, which caused trauma, mental torture and humiliation to the minors, who were seeking education from professional teachers.

Although some teachers have made big mistakes before, the incident at Itumbe DOK Primary School in Nyamache, Kisii County, was one of the worst. Coercing their pupils to engage in indecent actions was a breach of Clause 9 (1) of the Code of Conduct and Ethics for Teachers.

The action by the TSC should serve as a warning to other teachers not to cross the red line as regards disciplining pupils. It is the duty of every Kenyan to make efforts to ensure our children perform well in their education endeavours while also upholding high moral standards.

Every parent’s wish is to see a successful school and teachers and enquire from them how they produce good results and not find tutors who do not adhere to the rules, laws and regulations set up for them before they are qualified to secure employment from the commission.

It is normal that when new staff are being recruited, they must first go through the terms and conditions of the hiring organisation and agree to do what is required of them. For teachers, they also go through the guidelines in the Constitution and the TSC Act, 2012 before qualifying to be entered into the commission’s payroll.

Therefore, the Kisii teachers, if they are, indeed, culpable of the allegations stacked against them, must go through the disciplinary action prescribed by TSC. The Constitution mandates the commission to make rules and regulations for its staff, generally for the better, and support them in carrying out their duties and functions without prejudice. The school management and administration, which act as TSC agents, have the power to carry out the function of disciplining teachers.

The affected pupils must have undergone immense trauma and severe psychological pain while the teachers seemed entertained. Worse, one of them is heard threatening to beat the pupils if they don’t obey them.

That’s a violation of human rights of the pupils, their parents and the community and an appropriate remedy should be given.