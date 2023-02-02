Teachers in viral sex video of pupils to face disciplinary action: Machogu

The six teachers from Itumbe DOK Primary School accused of forcing pupils to perform mock sex will face disciplinary action and dismissal, Education Cabinet Secretary said on Thursday.

In the video that has sparked public uproar, the young boys in school uniform are compelled by their teachers to commit an indecent act while lying on top of each other as the teachers laugh out loud in the background.

In the 29 seconds video clip, four young boys are seen trying to imitate how sex is done. They are in pairs.

In the clip also, voices of three teachers (one male and two female) are heard. They are seated outside on plastic chairs with one female teacher covering her legs with green clothing.

They seem entertained by the pupils’ act and they threaten to beat them should they not demonstrate to them.