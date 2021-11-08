Alcohol

TSC has urged heads of institutions, other teachers and spouses to help in offering psychosocial support to the affected. 

One for the road? TSC offers sobering guidelines for alcoholics

By  David Muchunguh

What you need to know:

  • Alcoholism has been blamed for teacher absenteeism, with many having lost their jobs.
  • Teachers with drug and alcohol problems get sick leave only twice during their employment.

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has read the riot act for tutors who love their tipple and issued guidelines to tame chronic alcoholism.

