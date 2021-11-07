Kakamega teacher Carolyne Mwayuli sues TSC over show-cause letter

TSC headquarters in Nairobi. A school teacher in Kakamega County has sued her employer for instituting disciplinary proceedings against her.

Photo credit: File
logo (5)

By  Ibrahim Oruko

Nation Media Group

A school teacher in Kakamega County has sued her employer for instituting disciplinary proceedings against her after she filed a complaint with the police accusing her colleague of assaulting and injuring her 13-year old child.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.