Six teachers captured on pupils' mock sex video interdicted

Six teachers caught on viral video forcing minor children to practice mock sex on each other have been interdicted by the Teachers Service Commission (TSC).

TSC dispatched the interdiction letters on Thursday evening, just a few minutes after they had been arraigned at the Ogembo law courts in Kisii County.

Though they were not formally charged in court, TSC in a letter signed for its Secretary and Chief Executive by an E J Mitei directed that the teachers stand interdicted and are now required to show cause why they should not be deregistered.

The letters were addressed to the school Head teacher Ms Evelyne Moraa Orina, Catherine Mokera Mokaya, William Isuka, Druscilla Moraa Nyairo, Angellica Joseph and Gladys Kenyanya.

Mr Obadiah Nyaribo Mokaya who was also arraigned in court with the six others has however not been listed by TSC for show cause.

Earlier in the day, the courts ordered the teachers to be detained at Nyangusu Police Station until Friday 9am when they will know their fate.

They were presented before Ogembo Senior Principal Magistrate Paul Biwott.

While appearing in court covering their faces heavily so that they can escape the glares of the camera, their lead lawyer Edward Begi sought to dismiss an application by the prosecution to detain them for 14 days pending investigations.

“That application is unmerited in the sense that the prosecution does not show what they will be charged with. These teachers have a role to play as they are supposed to be in class. Who will be teaching the rest of the students if they are taken in for those days?” Mr Begi asked.

He added: “The school has only remained with one teacher and furthermore, we are under a new curriculum of CBC. Junior Secondary learners reported just the other day and it was clear that up to now, no new teacher has been posted to oversee the JSS learners. The government said that those who were already there should continue teaching them. Who will look after them?”

The prosecution told the court that the pupils were subjected to inhumane treatment and a degrading situation by teachers whom they looked up to.

The court also heard that the matter borders on the issue of public morality whereby children need protection for their own interests.

“I have listened to your submissions. I will make my ruling tomorrow (Friday at 9am,” the Magistrate said.

Grade Two

The TSC letters stated that on February 1, 2023, the teachers instructed and coerced six Grade 2 learners of Itumbe DOK Primary School to engage in indecent and inappropriate acts depicting homosexuality within the school compound.

“I am directed by the TSC to say that, it is alleged that you breached clause (C) (III) of the third schedule of the TSC Act No 20 of 2012 and in that while a teacher at Itumbe DOK Primary School, Nyamache Sub County in Kisii County,” read one of the letters by the teacher employer.

The letter noted, “You actively participated, aided and abated the recording of a video footage of the minors who pursuant to your coercion were engaged in acts depicting homosexuality and circulated the same on social media hence causing trauma, psychological, mental torture and embarrassment to the minors.”

Further, TSC said that the teachers breached the Code of Conduct and Ethics for Teachers by exposing the learners to indecent sexual acts.

“Consequently, you are hereby interdicted with effect from February 2, 2023. Before the commission proceeds to consider and determine your case, you are invited to make a defense statement, response in writing within 21 days from the date of this letter,” ordered the TSC.

The teachers have however been given an opportunity to be heard by the commission in person and are required to vacate office and continue to be away until their case is determined.

They have also been ordered to forfeit their annual leave , present any other evidence including documents to support their case, provide contact address, email and telephone and indicate the nearest TSC Sub county office where they will be required to report once a month.

Education Cabinet Secretary Mr Ezekiel Machogu had earlier warned that teachers would face disciplinary action, including dismissal.

The CS described as immoral and extremely disturbing the video where a group of primary school teachers in Kisii County forced boys to lie face down and ordered others to jump on them from behind to perform mock sex.

The CS said the teachers involved in that indecent act will face severe disciplinary action.