Six teachers held over viral sex video of pupils in Kisii

Police in Kisii are holding six teachers from Itumbe DOK Primary School following a viral video that emerged online, depicting minors engaging in indecent behavior.

Nyamache Sub-county police boss Kipkemoi Kipkulei said he was liaising with the County Director of Education on what action they can take after the video sparked concerns from Kenyans on what children were being taught in school.

"I have seen so many people sending me the video and tagging me, sijui hata niseme nini.. this is a school in my home area.. I really do not know what if they are teaching these boys ama sijui ni demonstration ya nini hii. I wonder which subject inaweza kuwa ama iko kwa CBC," read part of the message posted by sammy Ondimu Ngare.

According to police, the six; Everline Moraa, Gladys Kenyanya, Angelicia Joseph, Moraa Nyairo, Cathrine Mokaya and William Isoka, were arrested after Ministry of Education officials in the county led by Nyamache Sub-County Director Linet Onduso visited the school after receiving the clip.

In the video that has sparked public uproar, the young boys in school uniform are compelled by their teachers to commit an indecent act while lying on top of each other as the teachers laugh out loud in the background.

In the 29 seconds video clip, four young boys are seen trying to imitate how sex is done. They are in pairs.

In the clip also, voices of three teachers (one male and two female) are heard. They are seated outside on plastic chairs with one female teacher covering her legs with green clothing.

They seem entertained by the pupils’ act and they threaten to beat them should they not demonstrate to them.

“Naye bono kora bwango, baasi. Hahaaaaahaaa. Naaye kora bo. Toorokia bwango kora mara omwana onde orosire, manya inatagete kogoita nkoimokinde naende omote,” the teachers say with its translation meaning, “ You too do it fast and show us. I did not want to beat you but you are forcing me to do so,”

The county police boss wondered why the teachers had decided to humiliate the children by recording such a video and posting it online.

“We have confiscated their phones. We questioned them and they told us that one pupil had reported them about what they were doing at break time. That they only wanted them to demonstrate to them what they were doing,’ Mr Kipkulei told Nation.Africa on phone.

“We will establish from their phones who posted or shared it out. Such an incident is unethical and it damages the name of the school. The pupils are also minors and we wonder what motive did the one who gave it out wanted,” Mr Kipkulei added.

He continued that they will seek the indulgence of the Ministry of Education for appropriate action.

“The Ministry officials are the ones to tell us what to do. We are questioning all the teachers at that school. Five of them are female and one is male. The ministry will guide us on what way possible. We are also aware that we cannot afford to paralyse learning at that school,” Mr Kipkulei concluded.