Breaking news: Uhuru confirms Martha Koome as Kenya's first female Chief Justice

Hosting Africom in Africa is a good idea

US Marine Corps General Thomas Waldhauser, Commander, US Africa Command, speaks with media representatives from Somalia, Kenya, Uganda and Ethiopia met with AFRICOM leaders and staff during an East Africa Media Delegation August 31, 2017 in Stuttgart, Germany. PHOTO | COURTESY | AFRICOM

I’ve a few observations regarding the Nation story, “Why moving US Africa command to Africa will not solve security issues” that offer an alternate viewpoint.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.