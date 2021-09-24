Government should cushion poor Kenyans

President Uhuru Kenyatta understands that his regime is now nearing its final days.

A government’s most fundamental duty is to ensure the security and safety of its citizenry and their property. It should provide conditions favourable for the growth of business across the nation.

I, therefore, find it very strange that the government keeps adjusting fuel prices upwards in the country. The President and the government may have all the justifications for the heightened taxation and thus the high fuel prices; but the bottom line is that this is the wrong time to subject Kenyans to such difficulties.

At a time when Kenyans are facing a myriad of difficulties, any more load will be pushing us to the elastic limit.

This combined with the hustler's narrative promoted by the President’s estranged deputy does not augur well for President Uhuru Kenyatta’s government. His Legacy is already under threat. President Kenyatta would not want to be remembered negatively once he leaves office.

The surge in fuel prices is uncalled for, it exhibits the government’s insensitivity to the plight of poor Kenyans.

We may need to understand the government’s wish to encourage manufacturing, for it is through manufacturing that we will be able to create the much needed employment opportunities for the youth and thus increase the country’s GDP.

How shall we encourage investors to set up base in our country when our taxation regime and oil prices are at an all-time high? As a country we must begin a real conversation, one that will culminate in the right crop of leaders, otherwise we are doomed.

Ndungata Ya Masii, Machakos

For the effectiveness of any daily business across the country, transport must be a factor. Currently, Kenyans are suffering a lot, especially boda boda riders, taxi firms and matatu operators.

All of them depend on their jobs for their livelihood. They use whatever little they make to pay school fees for their children. Also, it is well known that most of them usually buy their vehicles and boda bodas on loan, which they are required to pay back in daily instalments.

The rising price of fuel is now giving them a tough time since theirs is a hand-to-mouth life. It is hard for them to convince a passenger to pay more for short distances. They are forced to spend more on fuel, and at the end of the day, they will not have made any profit.

The common man is also suffering. Transport costs and bus fares have risen astronomically of late. The Kenya Revenue Authority should look for other ways of levying taxes rather than oppressing the poor Kenyans who live from hand to mouth.