UK deal on nurses vital

  • The job openings come at a time when Kenyans are reeling under the Covid-19 pandemic ramifications.
  • Jobs have been lost in various sectors as the economy takes a beating from the coronavirus

One of the goodies from President Uhuru Kenyatta’s current visit to the United Kingdom is a new pact allowing Kenyan nurses and other health professionals to work in that country. The new scheme is a godsend for more than 30,000 jobless health workers.

