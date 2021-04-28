System to curb land graft

Editorial logo Nation.Africa

By  Editorial

What you need to know:

  • Land is always so lucrative that the crooks either falsify records or steal land titles.
  • The manual lands register has, for decades, enabled cartels to thrive because of the ease with which it is manipulated and falsified.

The Ministry of Lands and its registries across the country have, for years, been synonymous with corruption. The sector has been in the grips of cartels that have defied efforts to rid it of the menace.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.