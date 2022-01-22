Stop extra school levies

Times are hard for most Kenyans, with the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on an already weak economy and other challenges worsening the situation. But for those with children in school, the burden is even heavier. Though the Ministry of Education religiously issues school fee guidelines, these are hardly ever followed.

Parents often find themselves slapped with extra charges and levies, some disguised in an attempt to conceal violation of the strict ministry instructions. Already, some schools have imposed extra fees this year, defying stern warnings by the tough-talking Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha.

Parents are expected to pay remedial, tuition, national exam, teachers’ motivation and trip fees. The schools are defying not just the ministry, but also the Teachers Service Commission. Some are charging nearly Sh5,000 for national examinations. Ironically, these are fully paid for by the government. Warnings of disciplinary action by the TSC have not deterred the errant head teachers.

This clearly shows that the guidelines are unrealistic. But even if they are, the teachers should not make arbitrary decisions that hugely inconvenience parents and disrupt learning once the students are sent home. There is a need for consultations so as to arrive at more transparent additional charges, if any. One school is, for instance, demanding Sh4,000 for a three-day trip for each KCSE exam candidate. A primary school has doubled third-term fees from Sh7,000 to Sh16,000.

Parents have been protesting against the huge extra charges levied in blatant violation of the law since schools reopened early in the month. Parents are struggling due to a depressed economy that has seen huge job losses and other dire consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic. The extortion in schools has different labels, with “motivation fees” being the preferred term in some and “remedial teaching fees” in others. Parents are literally being held to ransom.