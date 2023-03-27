Stop dangerous talk by reckless leaders

This is getting uglier and could have disastrous consequences for the country, if it is not nipped in the bud. It could just be a coincidence, but it is quite jarring that after National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wa warned at a public function that private farms would be invaded, it actually happened.

The inciteful comments made by Mr Ichung’wa are not the kind of words one would have expected to hear from the holder of such a top leadership position in the National Assembly. Such talk is beneath the status of that office.

The attacks on former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Northlands property in which criminals looted property and stole livestock and a raid on opposition leader Raila Odinga factory in Nairobi’s Industrial Area are uncalled for.

Though it has not been confirmed whether the incidents were politically instigated and linked to the current anti-government demonstrations, these are worrying developments. Interestingly, they came after Mr Ichung’wa and other government leaders and their allies made statements that amounted to incitement.

Unless such leaders tame their loose tongues and stop their indiscretions, we are treading on dangerous ground. The personalisation of disagreements over issues to do with public offices is setting a deadly trend. It is unfair to pursue people into their homes and private businesses because of their political stands.

Maintaining law and order

If the authorities are serious about maintaining law and order then they must arrest and arraign these inciters irrespective of their positions. These two incidents call for thorough investigations and the arrest and interrogation of the perpetrators to establish who the masterminds were.

The invasion of private property is a criminal act that must never be condoned, as it is likely to set a bad precedent. The goons that attacked the former President’s private property reportedly shouted slogans indicating that the inciters’ message had sunk in.

It is disappointing that the police, who have been quite active in enforcing an unconstitutional ban on peaceful protests, were nowhere when a large group of goons looted former President Kenyatta’s property and drove away livestock.