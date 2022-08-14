Stem anxiety over poll rigging claims 

The two major coalitions in this year’s elections, Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya Alliance and Kenya Kwanza Alliance, are already trading accusations over alleged rigging of the poll.

This comes even before the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has completed tallying and announcement of the presidential results.

It has been a tight race between United Democratic Alliance presidential candidate William Ruto and his Azimio rival Raila Odinga.

Anxiety is rising as the period constitutionally allowed for the IEBC to declare the President-elect winds down.

The IEBC has seven days from August 9 to complete the job.

The rival groups have claimed victory in the Tuesday elections, both brandishing figures allegedly from their respective tallying centres.

The onus is now on the IEBC to speed up its own tallying and release the official figures to ease the tension.

To declare the winner, the IEBC must verify all 290 Forms 34B that contain the presidential results announced at the constituency level.

The IEBC has denied allegations of ballot stuffing and hacking of its portal.

Though it has acknowledged attempts to breach its system, the electoral agency insists that its data is secure.

However, it should concern all that malpractices have been flagged, though it is unclear whether they may have undermined the credibility of the elections.

A number of returning officers have been arrested on suspicion of manipulating ballots. In Kiambu, the IEBC admitted DP Ruto had been erroneously awarded an additional 10,000 votes. The mistake was immediately corrected.

There may have been other errors, but if deliberate attempts have been made to falsify results, they should be investigated and the culprits punished.

Sadly, though, elections tend to bring out the worst in Kenyans, resulting in mayhem. It is vital that all calm down and if anyone has any evidence of wrongdoing, they should inform the authorities.

There is no need to instigate violence or take the law into one’s hands. Candidates or their supporters who feel aggrieved should gather their evidence and go to court.