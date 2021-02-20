Quell unrest for exams’ sake

Nation.Africa

By  Editorial

As the Standard Eight and Form Four candidates prepare to sit their national examinations next month, they need a conducive atmosphere to adequately prepare for the tests. This is becoming increasingly difficult to guarantee. Since schools reopened in January after a 10-month closure over the Covid-19 pandemic, there has been a sharp increase in student unrest.

