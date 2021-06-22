Clean up the mess in political party registry

  • Fake party registration is an offence under the Political Parties Act, which outlaws submission of false information.
  • In context of party politics, this can be interpreted as part of a wider scheme to manipulate the electoral system.

The public deserves a proper explanation about fraudulent registration of voters to parties they don’t belong to. Not only is that a violation of an individual’s privacy and confidentiality but also sets a bad electoral precedent. It means citizens’ personal information can be extracted and used for mischievous endeavours.

