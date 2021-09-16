Be fair, be firm, be fast in judging graft cases

Editorial logo Nation.Africa

By  Editorial

Corruption remains the greatest threat to the country’s socioeconomic development. And the desire of Kenyans is to see those implicated in graft charged and convicted. Importantly, the investigative, prosecutorial and judicial agencies should act quickly and mete out penalties to secure public confidence in the justice system.

