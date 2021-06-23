Allow fair trade union polls

The season for trade union elections is here again, giving members an opportunity to choose teams that they hope will fight for their rights. Trade unions play a major role in industrial relations, especially by negotiating better terms for their members through collective bargaining agreements.

Right now, the focus is on the Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut), where veteran leader Wilson Sossion is embroiled in a tussle with his challengers, who are keen to oust him. There is confusion as Mr Sossion insists that the eagerly awaited national elections will not be held at the weekend, citing a letter from the Health ministry advising against them. His challengers, however, maintain that the elections are on.

The other is the Union of Kenya Civil Servants (UKCS). Its elections on Tuesday were marred by chaos with rivals clashing over allegations of state interference to influence the outcome. It is possible that some senior government officials try to influence the polls, realising the power of the unions in national affairs. Unions are mandated to articulate their aspirations and concerns. They should be democratised to enjoy greater legitimacy, which can only be derived from free and fair elections.

The trouble with the leadership of some of the unions is that, once at the helm, many officials cling to the positions for too long. The extremely long tenures have turned the unions into personal outfits. Elections provide an opportunity to inject fresh blood into the management of unions. This is only possible if the members freely choose their leaders.