Will the sale of state parastatals be a win-win for taxpayers?

Austerity • The government’s decision to sell loss-making parastatals is nothing new, says Francis Njuguna.

“Even during the late President Daniel arap Moi’s long tenure, some public firms were started and others shut down.”

However, Francis wonders whether the current plan will make a big difference in the running of these organisations for the taxpayers’ benefit.

His contact is [email protected].

***

‘Cool’ coal • Part of the solution to the country’s inadequate energy crisis lies in the exploitation of the 400 million tonnes of coal in the Mui Basin, in Kitui County, suggests Brian Maitai.

“This can be used to make synthetic oil. The Germans did it in 1927, at the IG Farben Company. It’s not complicated and can help to reduce the fuel import bill and lower prices.”

His contact is [email protected].

***

Road safety • The road carnage monster “has refused to leave us alone”, laments F. Mukembu.

“In less than a month, so many lives have been lost through accidents, most of which could have been prevented. The problem is being aggravated by negligence, ignorance and a blame game. To curb the grisly accidents, there is a need for collective responsibility.”

His contact is [email protected].

***

Road hogs • If “you think anyone is doing anything about the road carnage, you are joking”, remarks Diana D’Souza.

“On March 24, on James Gichuru Road, Nairobi, a lunatic overtook twice, including at a blind spot near the police station. This could have resulted in a fatal accident if the other driver hadn’t swerved. There was no traffic officer around.”

Her contact is [email protected].

***

Doom • With promises of a better life for the ‘hustlers’ not forthcoming, Livingstone Mjomba says, it reminds him of the refrain “Cry, my beloved country”.

For the hustler, he adds, it’s from the frying pan into the fire, with new taxes on basic commodities. “During election campaigns we were promised heaven but now it’s hell. Hustlers are doomed.”

His contact is [email protected].