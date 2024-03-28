Sale of public assets unwise

Public shield • Public assets created through an Act of Parliament ought to be retained for their strategic value, says Ian Mgenyi.

“Development Bank of Kenya (DBK), National Bank of Kenya (NBK) and Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) were meant to provide credit and shield the economy from unfair competition.”

He’s unhappy about the plan to sell most of these assets.

‘Nairobi Damageway’ • After the completion of the construction of the Nairobi Expressway, the roads below it are in a horrible state, laments Darsheet Shat.

“The section of Waiyaki Way, from Kempinski Hotel to the National Museum and Moi Avenue, has many potholes. The entrance at Mlolongo was dug up to lay pipes and left open. These should be repaired to ease traffic flow.”

Rogue police • Having keenly followed Nat Nakesha’s revelation about corrupt traffic police in Mombasa, Ndiritu Wanjohi hopes action has been taken, particularly against one who takes bribes and ticks off number plates.

“Tuk-tuk and matatu drivers pay bribes on the Lights-Mshomoroni Road. The officer should by now have been identified and punished.”

Directions • Total Energies company has done a good job of naming its petrol stations based on their location, notes Thomas Yebei.

“It’s a useful signpost guiding the travellers to know exactly where they are. One doesn’t need to ask which town one is in; one only has to check the Total station. Thanks for the convenience of informing people of where they are.”

Tribute • The tributes from colleagues, leaders and others to the late NTV producer Rita Tinina “have been unanimous on her positive legacy”, notes Taabu Tele.

“These have expanded her fame beyond her grave as many Kenyans have identified with her authenticity, charm and intelligence. Fare thee well, Tinina! You’ve left the world a far better place than you found it.”

